MPD: Shooting victim sought help at Oakhaven home

Emergency crews are investigating a shooting on Winchester Road near Swinnea Road in Oakhaven.

First responders rushed to the scene just before 4 a.m.

Memphis Police Department officers on the scene said the victim walked to the home for help after being shot further down Winchester at a convenience store.

The victim's condition is unknown.

No suspect information is currently available.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.