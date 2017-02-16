Two vacant homes intentionally set on fire 10 minutes apart

Memphis fire investigators believe two vacant homes were intentionally set on fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters first rushed to Gregory Drive around 3:30 a.m. where they found a home in flames. They were able to put out the fire after just 15 minutes, but determined it was intentionally set in the kitchen.

Then, just 10 minutes later and only a few miles away, firefighters aimed their resources at flames engulfing a vacant home on Brookemeade Drive.

After more than 30 minutes of battling the blaze, fire investigators determined that someone started the fire in the bathroom.

Fortunately, no one was injured in either fire.

It is unclear at this time whether the two fires are connected.

