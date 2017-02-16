4 teens carjacked, attacked while attempting cocaine buy

The aftermath of the car crash near Covington Park. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Four teenagers were carjacked and attacked while they tried to buy cocaine for the second time in the same day, according to Memphis Police Department.

A 14-year-old was even kidnapped during the process.

"He probably hung around some kids that he shouldn't be hanging around," 14-year-old's step-grandfather, Pat Casey, said.

Casey said what happened to his grandson Wednesday night was a lesson learned.

"He's lucky. He could have been dragged off and beat to death," Casey said.

Police said his grandson was beaten up and forced into a car at Tiffany and Woodfield Park roads after trying to purchase cocaine. The car crashed and ended up on fire near Covington Pike after the boy was kidnapped.

"He's OK, beat up a little but he's OK," Casey said.

Investigators said Casey's grandson wanted more cocaine after already buying some earlier in the day. Police said an 18-year-old drove Casey's 14-year-old grandson to buy the drugs.

Two other teens, ages 14 and 16, were also in the car. Police said several cars pulled up behind them and 10-12 men forced the teenagers from the car and attacked them.

The driver's family did not want to comment, but his neighbors agree it is a lesson learned.

"I hope it's not true, and if it is, you've got to pick better friends," neighbor Susannah Morgan said.

Three teenagers were given a juvenile summons for possession of drugs. The carjackers remain on the run from police.

