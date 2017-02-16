Man found dead in Orange Mound - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man found dead in Orange Mound

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a home on Haynes Street near Deadrick Avenue in Orange Mound.

The body was found just before 7 a.m. Officers put up crime scene tape in the area.

Family members said the man had a medical issue and no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly