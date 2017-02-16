3 charged in vandalism at Collierville schools

Collierville Police Department arrested three people accused of vandalizing several schools and another property.

The vandalism happened at Collierville Elementary School between January 13-15, at Collierville High School between January 14-15, at Hart Properties Group between January 14-16, at Collierville Middle School on January 27, and then again at Collierville High School between January 28-29.

CPD did not identify the suspects, but said they have been charged.

WMC Action News 5 is working to learn the identities of these suspects.

