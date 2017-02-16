Gas line ruptured at Ole Miss - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Gas line ruptured at Ole Miss

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
OXFORD, MS (WMC) -

Construction crews ruptured a gas line at Ole Miss.

The university said crews are working to repair the broken gas line, which is located near the STEM building.

Ole Miss alerted students and warned them to use caution if they are in the area.

