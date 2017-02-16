Museum named after local historian officially opens

A new museum opened February 15th in Trenton, Tennessee, in honor of the man known as the official historian for Gibson County.

Fred Culp, 90, is a retired history teacher of nearly 40 years. His namesake adorns the newly opened museum: Fred Culp Gibson County Historical Museum.

The museum houses a portion of Culp's vast amount of memorabilia as well as other local historical, literature, photographs, artifacts, and relics.

The museum is located in the Trenton City Hall at 309 College Street and is open during normal business hours.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.