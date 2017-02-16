Ole Miss QB disinvited from NFL combine

Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly was not listed on the latest list of players invited to the NFL combine, despite being invited earlier in the year.

Kelly's representatives said they received an invite from the NFL on January 6. They booked flights and prepared for the trip.

Wednesday, the NFL released a list of 330 prospects that would be attending the combine, and Kelly's name was not on the list.

According to ESPN, Kelly's representatives received a call from combine director Jeff Foster saying that the NFL rescinded Kelly's invitation to the combine.

It's unclear exactly why, although some pundits suggest it could have to do with some off-the-field troubles Kelly has had in the past.

