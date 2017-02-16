Memphis sees 3rd arson in 24 hours

Over the course of the last 24 hours, firefighters have battled three arsons.

The latest fire occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Douglas Avenue.

That fire caused more than $13,000 worth of damage. According to investigators, the fire was intentionally set at the back of the house.

The home was vacant, so nobody got hurt.

On Wednesday, two arsons happened in the Frayser area.

One of those was in the 1600 block of Gregory Avenue and another was in the 3500 block of Brookmeade Street.

Investigators said one of the fires started in the kitchen of the home and the other started in the bathroom.

Neighbors said someone just recently moved out of one of the homes. The total damage from both of the fires is nearly $50,000.

Crime Stoppers has set up a reward for information on this case. If you have any information, you can leaven an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.