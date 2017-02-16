Divorced father's post about ex-wife strikes a chord online

A divorced father's post about his ex-wife is going viral for all the right reasons.

Billy Flynn Gadbois of Boston, Massachusetts, woke up early to buy flowers and breakfast ingredients so his children could surprise their mother, his ex-wife, on her birthday.

Someone asked him why he was doing nice things for the woman he was no longer married to. He said that sort of thinking annoyed him, and he took to Facebook to explain why.

"I'm raising two little men. The example I set for how I treat their mom is going to significantly shape how they see and treat women and affect their perception of relationships," Gadbois said.

Gadbois told the TODAY Show that his point is that divorced parents shouldn't let negative feelings about each other lead to petty behavior in front of their children.

