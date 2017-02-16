6-year-old Memphis freestyle rapper kicks back with Ellen Degeneres

A Memphis first grader is turning heads with his freestyle rap skills.

Otis "Yung Hunnid" Morris Jr. started rapping when he was just 2 years old. Now, at age 6, his single, "Hoverboard," is a sensation.

Otis, a student at Berclair Elementary School, said he makes straight As and loves school.

"Some kids make bad grades, but the next day, they can go to school and make better grades," Otis said."But I make As every day."

"Yung Hunnid" loves to rap about his love for school, as well as family and hanging out with his friends.

"Family, friends, school, home, cars, far, shows, news," Otis said.

Otis said his dad, Otis Morris Sr., sparked his interest in rap as a toddler. When he was ready to start writing his own songs, his dad encouraged him to be creative. He also takes inspiration from the other rappers he likes.

"I started because I heard these rappers on hip hop music on the radio, and I noticed that it was talent," Otis said. "My daddy said, 'Do you wanna rap when you get a little bit older?' Because I was 1 [year old], and then I said, 'Yes.' By the time I turned 2, he said, 'Are you ready?' and I said, 'Yes,' and he said, 'OK, I'm about to write you one.'"

Otis' skills got the attention of talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

Otis gave WMC Action News 5 a preview of his freestyle while talking about his recent trip to California to hang out with Ellen.

Otis said he likes rapping because it makes him feel talented and gives him a voice.

"It makes me feel good, like, it makes me feel talented, and it's a message to other people," Otis said. "They can make me get to the top."

His advice to other young children in Memphis with aspirations of making it big was to have pride in the city.

"Do you like Memphis? Do you like to go places in Memphis? Do you like to go to the stores in Memphis where they have toys? Do you like the toys in Memphis? That's what I'd say," Otis said.

You can watch "Yung Hunnid" on The Ellen Show on Thursday on WMC Action News 5 at 2 p.m.

