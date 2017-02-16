Man indicted in beating death of 4-year-old girl

4-year-old girl who died from severe injuries to her face, chest and back (Source: Facebook)

A 25-year-old was indicted in the beating death of a 4-year-old Memphis girl.

Investigators said Richard Lassister beat Zamiya Taylor-Evans at an East Memphis motel on April 14, 2016.

Zamiya's mother, who was Lassister's ex-girlfriend, said she left Zamiya and Zamiya's brother in Lassister's care when she left for work.

When she came home, she found Zamiya unresponsive with cuts and bruises all over her body.

She called police, but it was too late to save little Zamiya.

Police found Lassister at a nearby bus stop. He told investigators he hit Zamiya because she woke up her younger brother.

Lassister faces charges of first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated child about and first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated child neglect. He's being held on a $1 million bond.

