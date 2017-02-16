Mid-South businesses shut doors as part of 'A Day Without Immigrants' protest

“A Day Without Immigrants” aims to show the importance of immigrants to American society. (Source: Twitter/CNN)

Memphians joined a national protest Thursday to demonstrate how they felt about President Donald Trump's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

Businesses nationwide shut their doors as part of "A Day Without Immigrants" protest.

Members of the Mid-South Latino Chamber of Commerce in Memphis said the impact is also felt in the Bluff City.

Local restaurant "Happy Mexican," was one of a few businesses in Memphis that closed Thursday. WMC Action News 5 drove by the restaurant, but no one was there; we called but didn't get an answer.

Organizers said Trump's policy and tone on immigration is going too far and tearing families apart.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.