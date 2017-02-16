Little-known deal could save you big on groceries

We are all about the deals on WMC Action News 5 in the mornings. We’ve talked about saving on furniture, clothes and at most chain stores, but when it comes to food; there are a lot of ways to save.

Digital couponing is one of the greatest ways to go.

Kroger has a very easy to use app which lets you apply digital coupons to your member I.D. So, you don’t have to deal with those pesky paper coupons.

One of the other ways to go is to check the ads for your favorite grocery store’s website and look at their special’s for the week. You can find a lot of deals there.

You can also use store loyalty programs to cash in on members-only deals.

Also, check out outlets and closeouts. These stores have a lot to offer at a low price.

Finally, check for final markdowns and clearance prices for really great bargains.

