Jewelry store employee killed in front of 1-year-old son

A man was killed during a robbery at a jewelry store inside a Memphis strip mall Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Police Department said the homicide happened just after 2 p.m. at Hickory Commons Shopping Center near the intersection of Winchester Road and Kirby Parkway. Officers were called to the shopping center for a shooting, but they have not confirmed if the shooting is how the victim died.

"I heard his wife screaming at the top of his lungs, 'somebody help me, my husband's been shot'," Brandi Montgomery said. "I looked in the window and saw him covered in blood."

Montgomery works next door to Golden Jewelers where the employee was killed.

The shooter was wearing a mask and all black clothing. He was last seen running down Kirby Parkway.

Witnesses said the man who was killed was an employee at Golden Jewelers. The store's owners said the employee's 1-year-old son was inside the store when the shooting happened. The man's wife was the first person to find her husband.

"She came in to find her little boy covered in blood next to his daddy, who was gone," Montgomery said.

It's unclear if the shooter got away with any cash or jewelry. Customers who shop in the area couldn't believe what happened.

"Everyone was very, very nice when we came there," customer Arielle Mitchell said. "They were very, very respectful. They always helped out everybody."

Montgomery saw the suspect walk by her pet grooming store.

"He had on a mask, his face covered," she said.

'That's sad because you have so much crime going on out here," Mitchell added. "It's dangerous and it's sad that people can't even go somewhere or go to work without losing their life."

MPD said this is the 27th homicide in Memphis in 2017.

