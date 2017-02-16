Grocery store in food desert brings 30 new jobs - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Grocery store in food desert brings 30 new jobs

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A new grocery store in Binghampton will help alleviate what is known as a food desert and create around 30 new jobs.

Construction on Save-A-Lot at the corner of Sam Cooper and Tillman has begun. 

The grocery store will anchor the Binghampton Gateway Center, where there will also be a Dollar Tree. 

The Save-A-Lot will provide people in the area with nutritious and affordable food options.

