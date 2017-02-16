Grocery store in food desert brings 30 new jobs

A new grocery store in Binghampton will help alleviate what is known as a food desert and create around 30 new jobs.

Construction on Save-A-Lot at the corner of Sam Cooper and Tillman has begun.

The grocery store will anchor the Binghampton Gateway Center, where there will also be a Dollar Tree.

The Save-A-Lot will provide people in the area with nutritious and affordable food options.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.