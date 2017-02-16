School district goes after parents who aren't paying for child's lunch

A Mid-South school district plans to go after parents who are not paying for their children's school lunches.

A new lunch payment program is in effect in Alcorn County. The county's school board approved a new plan that will force parents to go in front of the board if their child's lunch payments become delinquent.

Alcorn County School Board refused to comment on the program.

Parents, on the other hand, were not silent when asked about the program.

"I don't agree with it," Brittanie Hughes said. "I do believe it will cause bullying."

"A lot of these kids don't even get a good meal at home," Clay Nails said. "I think to punish the parent is unfair."

The school district is currently short more than $1,000 on lunch charges.

The USDA's Food and Nutrition Service, which is in charge of the National School Lunch Program, doesn't allow school districts to write off delinquent charges. However, there are free and reduced lunch programs available to qualifying parents.

Those programs help make sure children are properly fed, while also keeping the school district from having to use school funds to pay for the lunches.

