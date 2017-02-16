Bullet found lodged in door at FedEx hub

Police officers are investigating a bullet found in a door at the FedEx hub on Winchester Road at Memphis International Airport.

Investigators said they do not know when the bullet was shot into the door. That is one of the things they are trying to figure out.

FedEx said no employees were injured.

We have received a notice of shots having been fired in the vicinity of our facility and are currently investigating. We have no reports of injury to any FedEx employees.

