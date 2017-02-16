FedEx ranks 11th among Most Admired Companies

Fortune magazine released it's "World's Most Admired Companies," Thursday and FedEx Corporation landed a spot in the top 20.

The American multinational courier delivery service was ranked 11 overall out of 1,500 companies.

The companies are selected through a series of surveys done by the Korn Ferry Hay Group. Nine attributes related to financial performance and corporate reputation guide the surveys.

“FedEx is honored to have been recognized again among the world’s most admired companies,” said Frederick W. Smith, chairman and CEO, FedEx Corp. “This honor reflects the dedication of more than 400,000 FedEx team members worldwide.”

FedEx has earned a spot in the top 20 for 17 consecutive years. 13 of those years FedEx ranked among the top 10.

