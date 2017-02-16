1 taken to hospital following MATA crash

A MATA bus and a black pickup truck crashed in Memphis on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Macon Road and Jackson Avenue.

The black pickup truck crashed into the back of the MATA bus. The driver of the truck said another car ran a red light, which forced her to change lanes and ultimately crash into the MATA bus.

One person was taken to the hospital. The person's condition is unknown.

