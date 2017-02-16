Crash victim upgraded from critical to non-critical condition - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Crash victim upgraded from critical to non-critical condition

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A critical crash on Shelby Drive and Crump Road caused Memphis police officers to close a section of the road. 

The crash happened just after the start of rush hour Thursday afternoon at 6222 East Shelby Drive. 

One vehicle struck a pole. The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to non-critical condition.

