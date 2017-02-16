Students honor law enforcement with breakfast - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Students honor law enforcement with breakfast

OLIVE BRANCH, MS (WMC) -

Center Hill Elementary students honored law enforcement Tuesday morning with a breakfast.

Principal Leslie Heyman, staff and several students invited the Olive Branch Police Department and the Desoto County Sherriff's Office to enjoy an assortment of food and drinks in appreciation for their services.

"Our officers and deputies had a great time speaking with the staff and students at this amazing school!! Thanks again Center Hill Elementary!!," Olive Branch Police Department wrote on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly