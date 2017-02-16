'Promposal' that will bring tears to your eyes

"This literally brought tears to my eyes. I wish there were more people in the world like Mikayla," wrote Tracy Taylor.

The high school senior class president of Haywood High School, Mikayla Flagg, is seen in a video asking classmate Jeffrey Dennis, a student with Down syndrome, to the prom.

Flagg used sign language to ask the big question while classmates held up signs that spelled out Jeffrey's name.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.