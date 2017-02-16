1 injured, 45 guests evacuated during hotel fire

Memphis Fire Department evacuated 45 after a fire at a Memphis hotel Thursday.

One person was taken to St. Francis hospital in stable condition.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the Real Value Inn just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Lamar Avenue, near Old Getwell, was completely blocked by police, but has since reopened.

The fire started on the second floor. Most guests on the second floor were moved to the first floor.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

