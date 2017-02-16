Art show hopes to heal veterans with PTSD - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Art show hopes to heal veterans with PTSD

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Hart Gallery, located at 645 Marshall Avenue, will host a National Salute Art Show Featuring Art by veterans.

On Friday, February 17, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m the Gallery will display an art exhibit called "Reaching Deep: Transforming Trauma Through Art."

The artwork of veterans will be showcased in this therapeutic project.  

A board certified art therapist employed at the Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Gail Bacher, developed the idea.

Bacher offered the opportunity to all veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Art was used as a mechanism for veterans to be able to understand a traumatic event. The non-verbal hobby was developed as a way to help aid memory in the recovery process.  

“My painting represents two aspects of my time at Da Nang Air Base in Vietnam (1969-71). While days at Da Nang were deceptively peaceful, nights gave the Viet Cong a powerful ally – darkness," said art show participant Joseph Eckles said about his artwork.

"All are invited to this beautiful showing of artwork by veterans," posted the Memphis VA Medical Center.

