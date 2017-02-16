Native Memphian expresses passion for hometown with paint

Five dancers fill Stacey Saed Ferguson’s painting called “Strength,” standing together en pointe in perfect symmetry.

“'Strength' was created after attending a production of Rise by the Collage Dance Collective. It was such a powerful performance and the dancers were so incredible, I knew I found my muse for 'Strength,'” Ferguson said.

The self-taught artist has an exhibition of her work “For the Love of Memphis” on display until March 13 at Kroc Center, 800 East Parkway.

Ferguson recently completed a seven-month job search by visiting Memphis leaders and non-profits in search of an advocacy position where she could invest her heart and energy. Instead of a job, Ferguson expressed the intense devotion she sensed from those she met into painted images.

“I was supposed to meet them, feel their energy and passion, and then paint what I felt about my home,” said the nearly 50-year-old artist who graduated from St. Agnes Academy and Ole Miss.

See paintings by Stacey Saed Ferguson by clicking here.

The mother of three sons will graduate from the University of Memphis with a Bachelor of Professional Studies in December. “The major is Organizational Leadership,” she said.

You can sense a kind of organization reflected in Ferguson’s current exhibition with themes knit deep in the Memphis story: music, faith and the Mississippi river.

"My complex, beautiful and magnificent city of Memphis,” Ferguson said. The art is for sale and you can reach the artist via email.

“I hope that this offering will fan the flames in your heart and will continue to do so in your home or workspace when you hang the paintings,” the artist said.

You can also see more of the artist’s work or contact her through her Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.