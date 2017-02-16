Sycamore Bank robbers caught on camera

Two men robbed the Sycamore Bank on Highway 305 at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.

Two suspects were captured on surveillance video outside the bank.

The Tate County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying these two individuals.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, you are asked to call Tate County Crime Stoppers at 662-301-1111 or the Tate County Sheriff's Office at 662-562-4434.

