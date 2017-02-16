Doctors, culinary experts partner for a healthier Mid-South

Culinary experts partnered with medical professionals Thursday to help the Mid-South become a little bit healthier.

"Culinary Medicine" is a program that teaches local doctors on how to better advise their patients on healthy eating. The program is put on by the group Church Health, which is set to move to and expand its kitchen teachings at Crosstown Concourse in a few weeks.

The Culinary Experts Advisory Board includes people such as the marketing director for Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and the catering director for the River Oaks restaurant.

