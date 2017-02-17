Tigers fall at UConn 65-62

There was a lot at stake for the Memphis Tigers as they hit the road to University of Connecticut Thursday night.

Seeding for the upcoming American Athletic Conference Tournament is on the line for both programs. The tournament will be held in Connecticut.

The Tigers hold a half game lead over the Huskies for fourth in the AAC. The top five teams get a first round bye.



The Tigers took off running as Markel Crawford and Craig Randall took turns strafing the Huskies either defensively or beyond the arc.

Both led Memphis in scoring with 13 points apiece as the U of M went up 16 in the first half and hit the break up 40-26.

The Tigers were up by 15 early in the second before the Huskies began their comeback off the play of Jaylen Adams.

Adams couldn't miss, hitting 17 of his 19 points in the second half.

Memphis watched its lead slip away in the final seconds as UConn cane from 16 down to beat the Tigers with a final score of 65-62.

The U of M, now 18-9 overall, 8-6 in the league, next travels to Cincinnati to face the AAC' s top-ranked team next Thursday night.