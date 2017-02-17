2 charged with killing 15-year-old at party

Two men are charged in the death of a 15-year-old boy at a party.

Terrence Maxwell, 15, and a 16-year-old boy were shot at the house party on Blue Wing Street on January 21. Witnesses said a car drove past the house, and the people inside the car started firing shots and yelling "Grape Street."

Maxwell died from his injuries. The 16-year-old was injured, but is recovering.

Memphis Police Department developed Marquez Banks and Marcellus Williams as two of the responsible suspects. Witnesses said both men were at the party earlier in the night and both had guns.

Williams and Banks are charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

