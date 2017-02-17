Holly Springs homicide suspect turns self in; victim identified

Holly Springs Police Department said a homicide suspect turned himself in just hours after a man was found dead in his backyard.

The police chief said 20-year-old Judaryl Holloway turned himself in around 5 a.m. Friday.

Two-and-a-half hours prior to that, officers went to North Walthal Street where they found a man lying in the backyard of a home. The man was later identified as 20-year-old Carlos Chairez.

"It's terrible because I have children. So I can only imagine what that parent is feeling right now," Chief Dwight Harris said. "It's sad to lose a child in their 20's. They have not lived yet."

Chairez was shot multiple times while sitting inside a white SUV. After being shot, he made his way to the backyard where he collapsed and died.

Harris said Holloway and Chairez fought at a party earlier in the evening. Holloway then followed Chairez home and killed him.

"I wish these guys will just put the guns down," Harris said. "We're praying for both families. The family that lost a loved one and now the family of the young man who pulled the trigger. They're about to go through something dealing with that."

This was the first homicide of the year in Holly Springs.

