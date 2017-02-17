5 Great Things: Mid-south Grammy's, free STCC classes, Haywood High promposal

It's always a labor of love finding great things happening in the Mid-South. This week's five were NO exception.

3 Mid-South artists take home Grammy awards

Three Mid-South musicians walked away triumphant from the 2017 Grammy Awards. William Bell, a Memphis-native born in 1939, received his first Grammy award--Best Americana Album for "This is Where I Live," an album produced with Stax Records in 2016. Bobby Rush, 83, took home the prized trophy for Best Traditional Blues Album with his record "Porcupine Meat." This is Rush's first Grammy Award. And of course, Millington-native Justin Timberlake did not disappoint with a win for his summertime hit, "Can't Stop the Feeling." Timberlake won in his category for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

College offers 3 free job certification classes

Southwest Tennessee Community College is offering three free job certification classes for people in Memphis and Shelby County, thanks to a gr ant from the Department of Labor. The classes will be available through March 2017, but there is limited space so you're advised to register as soon as possible. You do so by calling Workforce Development at 901-333-4207.

Retirement community sends Valentine's Day love to Mid-South

Residents at Trezevant Continuing Care Retirement Community donned red, pink and purple sweaters to stand in a heart formation outside the center. It was the Memphis retirement community's way of spreading the love on Valentine's Day.

Bedrock Market & Cafe to host Food Network cameras in Memphis next week

A Downtown Memphis restaurant will soon get some national attention on Food Network. Bedrock Market & Cafe owner Brandi Marter can't reveal what Food Network show will be filming at her cafe, but she is encouraging people to come on by on Monday, February 20 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 327 South Main Street.

'Promposal' that will bring tears to your eyes

The high school senior class president of Haywood High School, Mikayla Flagg, made a very special promposal. The video shows Flagg asking classmate Jeffrey Dennis, a student with Down syndrome, to the prom. Flagg used sign language to ask the big question while classmates held up signs that spelled out Jeffrey's name.

