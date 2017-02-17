10-year-old shooting victim: 'You wrong for that'

A 10-year-old girl, who was shot in her living room, is out of the hospital and doing well, according to the girl's mother.

10-year-old 'feels good' after being shot in the head last week

William Gregory is accused of shooting 10-year-old Vinnitra Dobbs through her living room window following an argument with her father. (Source: SCSO)

The man accused of shooting a 10-year-old girl through a living room window is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers said William Gregory was arrested Friday just after noon for the shooting of 10-year-old Vynnitra Dobbs.

"I'm just thankful to God," 10-year-old Dobbs said.

The shooting happened in the Goodwill Village Apartments in the 2500 block of Goodwill Lane, just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Vynnitra Dobbs was not the intended target, according to her father, Vincent Dobbs. He said a man approached him and said he didn't belong there. Dobbs said the man walked away after they argued; he later heard gunfire.

"You wrong for that," Vynnitra said. "Because he was shooting through a window."

When Vincent walked inside his home, he saw his daughter bleeding on the living room floor. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later underwent surgery.

Arnita Bruce, the child's mother, said it was hard to see her child in the hospital.

"Hectic, to see my child laying up in the bed and can't do anything for herself," Bruce said.

Vynnitra is now out of ICU. She is talking and walking.

Gregory has a lengthy criminal record. He's been arrested previously on drug charges, robbery, theft of property, and several driving offenses.

"Hopefully he will not see daylight because there were too many people in the home and you shooting like that," Bruce said.

Demarcus Maxwell has known Gregory for years and is his neighbor.

"I'm pretty sure it wasn't intended for a baby, but as far as him, he has a good heart," Maxwell said.

Gregory is charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Vynnitra said she appreciates all of the support from the community and is ready to get out of the hospital. There is no word on how much longer she will be in the hospital, but she's now going through therapy.

