Teacher injured in fight at Hamilton Jr. High

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Hamilton Jr. High School (Source: Google Maps) Hamilton Jr. High School (Source: Google Maps)
MEMPHIS, TN (NBC) -

A teacher was injured when three students started fighting at Hamilton Junior High School.

Memphis Police Department said all three students have been detained.

An ambulance arrived on the scene, however, no one has been taken to the hospital at this time.

It is unclear if the three students will face charges.

