New study reveals ADHD linked to delayed brain development

New evidence reveals ADHD is not a behavior or parenting problem, but an actual disorder of the brain.

Researchers in the Netherlands scanned the brains of more than 3,000 children and adults.

People with ADHD showed delayed development in five brain regions, linked to impulse control, attention and processing emotions.

The greatest differences were seen in children, suggesting people can eventually outgrow the condition.

This study was led by researchers at Radboud University (NETH) and published in 'Lancet Psychiatry.'

