Robbery spree suspect wanted in West Memphis

West Memphis Police Department needs help identifying a man who's on a robbery spree.

WMPD said the same man has committed three aggravated robberies over the last several days.

The first happened on Valentine's Day at Little Caesars on Dover Road. The suspect pointed a long gun at the clerk, took $400, and drove off in a dark colored SUV.

The next day, he entered the Flash Market gas station on North Service Road and pointed a gun at the cashier. He made off with $200.

Minutes later he went into the Victory gas station on North Missouri Street, pointed the same gun at the cashier, and got away with around $300.

The suspect wore a red hooded sweatshirt and dark pants in all three robberies.

Anyone with information about these crimes should contact Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.