Memphis veterans receive home to help them transition into civilian life

A new home in Midtown Memphis will be the center of recovery and rehabilitation for homeless veterans.

"It actually served as a stepping stone for me to get back on my feet and to seek my own place of residence," veteran Kevin Ferrell said.

The home is lined with American flags, and the steps leading to the front door have combat boots filled with flowers.

First built in the 1900s, the home has been renewed thanks to two years of work and $195,000 in renovations.

The home now serves as a place for up to 16 veterans to live in and offers counseling and other services that help them transition to independent living.

"There are just so many homeless veterans now and so many with addictions, emotional problems--and a lot of them don't understand what they need to do to kind of get their lives back on track. They don't have a support system, so we try to provide that," Richard Packard with Alpha Omega Veterans Services said.

Ferrell is one of those veterans who came back to the country and spent time as a homeless vet.

He lived in the Alpha Omega Veteran's House and has been able to improve his life.

"It's a whole lot of services that veterans need and are not afforded them, but places like Alpha and Omega and other places do that the best they can," Ferrell said.

Ferrell survived his rough transition--from serving the country to living on the street. Now he's working for the same group that helped save his life.

It's a full circle move that he hopes the next 16 veterans who live in the house will also take on.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.