TMZ: Lisa Marie Presley's twin daughters in state custody

Lisa Marie Presley's 8-year-old daughters are in protective custody after disturbing images were found on her estranged husband's computer, according to TMZ.

TMZ said legal documents indicated that officials found the images grounds to take the twin girls away from both parents.

Lisa Marie found the images and notified officers.

Daily Mail reported she found hundreds of indecent photos of children on the computers.

Elvis Presley's grandchildren are in the care of California's Department of Children and Family Services.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.