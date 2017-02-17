A Better Mid-South: Dr. Altha Stewart

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Vice President and General Manager of WMC Action News 5:

The first African American president-elect of the American Psychiatric Association is from Memphis.

Dr. Altha Stewart grew up in Memphis and attended public and church schools. She was also among the first class of women admitted to what is now Christian Brothers University and received her medical degree from Temple University Medical School in Philadelphia.

This is the next step for Dr. Stewart in a line of prestigious roles.

Dr. Stewart also served as president of the Association of Women Psychiatrists and president of the Black Psychiatrists of America.

In her new role, Dr. Stewart will be responsible for setting policy and establishing practice guidelines in the field of psychiatry nationally and internationally. Now that's impressive.

Dr. Altha Stewart is making Memphis and the Mid-South proud and making this A Better Mid-South.

