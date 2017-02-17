2 Collierville teens arrested for auto burglary, theft

Collierville Police Department arrested two teenagers in connection with an auto burglary.

CPD said a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old entered an unlocked vehicle on Thursday. Officers arrested both of the teenagers as they tried to leave the scene of the burglary.

Police discovered two handguns and other stolen property.

The two teenagers are charged with auto burglary, theft of property under $1,000, and tampering with evidence.

