Children detained following fight near middle school - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Children detained following fight near middle school

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A large fight at Castleman Street moved toward Wooddale Middle School Friday afternoon. 

Memphis Police Department said officers were flagged down in the area to help disperse the fight just before 2 p.m. 

Several children were detained at Wooddale Middle School. 

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly