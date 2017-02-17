See the International Space Station from Memphis

International Space Station crew members capture a nighttime view of the Strait of Gibraltar with a Russian Soyuz spacecraft (left) and Progress resupply spacecraft (right) in the foreground. (Source: ISS / Instagram)

Tilt your head up and over, Memphis! There are some more opportunities to see the International Space Station, or ISS, from the Bluff City!

But don’t blink, because on some nights it will only be visible for a few minutes, if that!

Date Visible Max height Appears Disappears Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6:56 p.m. 5 minutes 65° 10° above NW 28° above SSE Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6:05 p.m. 6 minutes 54° 10° above NW 11° above ESE Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7:44 p.m. 1 minute 10° 10° above WSW 10° above SW Friday, Feb. 17 at 6:52 p.m. 3 minutes 22° 22° above SW 10° above S Sunday, Feb. 26 at 6:04 a.m. 2 minutes 16° 10° above S 16° above SE Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 5:54 a.m. 4 minutes 45° 10° above SSW 39° above E Wednesday, March 1 at 5:02 a.m. 3 minutes 21° 10° above S 20° above ESE Thursday, March 2 at 4:12 a.m. < 1 minute 10° 10° above SE 10° above ESE Thursday, March 2 at 5:45 a.m. 6 minutes 59° 10° above WSW 10° above NE

The chart that you see here takes us into the next month with dates and times that you’ll be able to see the space station in the sky.

My recommendation?

Head out to Shelby Farms or Shelby Forest—or any rural-like area with limited light pollution away from the city. Of course, you’ll need clear or mainly clear skies to be able to view anything at all! (Don’t worry, we’ll keep you all updated from the WMC Action News 5 Weather Center.)

One thing you may question: the Max Height. It’s measured in degrees and represents the height of the space station from the horizon in the night sky. The horizon is at zero degrees, and directly overhead is 90 degrees. If you hold your fist at arm’s length and place your fist resting on the horizon, the top will be about 10 degrees. Disappears represents where the view of the ISS at what degree will no longer be visible in the night sky.

Did you know you have the ability to watch live cameras that show Earth from the International Space Station? NASA makes it possible.



**NOTE: If the image is black, it means the ISS is on the "night side" of Earth. Click here to track its movements.

For more information on the International Space Station, visit: https://www.NASA.gov/mission_pages/station/main/

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

