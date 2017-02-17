Organization gives felons second chance to make good

Finding a job can be difficult. It's even more difficult if you have a criminal record, but a new non-profit group is stepping up to help.

Ark Farms is offering valuable training on a farm setting to help felons re-enter the workplace.

The farm is located in North Memphis and it's helping felons learn a valuable craft: welding.

"If you just come in here, you feel the breeze and the air--it just makes you feel like a new person," Cedric Freeman said.

Freeman is 26 years old. He spent four years behind bars and another four years trying to find stead employment.

Now he's finishing his 12-week welding certification that will allow him to find work as a welder.

Freeman said he's made mistakes in his past, but now he's just trying to do the right thing.

"Just getting a steady job to pay me well, where I can take care of my family and kids," Freeman said.

Welding is just one of the programs offered at Ark Farms--a 54 acre facility in North Memphis.

"For people coming from a traumatic life background--including incarceration, survivors of human trafficking, or disempowered youth--it allows them to let their shields down, and it allows them to become more whole as a person," Ark Farms Executive Director Abby Mauwong said.

It not only helps make them become more whole for the present, it also helps them have hope for the future.

Ark Farms opened as a non profit in 2015. The organization still needs help connecting with more industry partners. If you know of a way to help or if you just want to learn more about Ark Farms, click here.

