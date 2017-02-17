Berclair home declared public nuisance

A northeast Memphis home, where police have been called at least 85 times in two years, is now boarded up.

Memphis Police Department's Organized Crime United declared the property located on Ronnie Avenue in Berclair a public nuisance and shut it down.

MPD said officers recorded several instances of drug trafficking, gunfire, fights, and other disturbances since April 2015.

Neighbors said they knew something was up because of all the traffic coming in and out of their neighborhood.

"People just come in and out all day long like planes coming in from the airport," neighbor Walker Beamus said. "It's just solid drug traffic. I've seen them do hand-offs a little bit, but it's all inside."

The 64-year-old woman who lived in the home is on probation for felony possession of cocaine. She was taken into custody for violating her probation.

