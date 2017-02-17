6 Mid-South lawmakers did not complete mandatory sexual harassment training

An elected Tennessee state representative resigned his position just a month and a half after starting it.

The Mid-South representative who quit amid sexual misconduct violations did not complete required sexual harassment training in the Capitol.

Mark Lovell resigned less than two months into his term amid allegations that he groped a woman at a legislative session in Nashville.

He denies the allegations, saying instead he quit because he didn't realize the time commitment being a state representative entailed.

Lovell was one of seven state House of Representatives members from Memphis and the Mid-South who did not watch the mandatory sexual harassment training video, according to the Office of Legislative Administration.

Larry Miller, Jon DeBerry, G.A. Hardaway, Antonio Parkinson, Jim Coley, and Joe Towns.

The same video is also a requirement for state senators, but the deadline for them to watch it was February 17. So stats for who had not completed the training program were not available at the time of this publication.

WMC Action News 5 called the offices of the six remaining state representatives who had not watched the training video. Three of them replied.

Hardaway said he has completed the training video since Lovell's resignation. DeBerry and Parkinson said they were not aware the training video was mandatory. They said they both will be sure to complete the program as soon as possible.

