MPD counselor calls police 'thugs in blue'

One Memphis PTSD counselor is under fire after describing police officers as "thugs in blue" on social media.

Now, there is a fear she may have also leaked personal and confidential medical information of the officers.

Controversial Facebook posts landed counselor Kelli Davis in some hot water. The following post has since been removed, and Davis said on Facebook that she was not the author of the post; she blamed it on hackers.

"My hope is that some of the inexperienced thugs in blue will think twice before pulling the trigger when they attempt to arrest a black or brown person - there inexperienced, thuggish taxpayer paid actions indeed have a ripple affect!"

Memphis Police Association President Mike Williams confirmed Davis was hired to help both officers and firefighters overcome Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Now, he said these social media posts are only adding to their fears.

"A lot of officers are concerned, especially it's not just the post but it's everything she also posted--parts of the evaluations on the site as well," Williams said.

According to her post, those evaluations show what MPD officers thought of her after working with her for five weeks.

"Officers are a little concerned that you know, the doctor-client privilege has been broken," Williams said. "It's going to be very hard to get the trust of individuals when you post things like that."

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said they will get to the bottom of the matter.

"I was told this morning they are still investigating it and because it's a 'contract' employment matter and it's under investigation I cannot comment," Strickland said.

Davis did not respond to requests for comments or an interview.

