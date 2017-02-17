Rock band performs intimate concert for St. Jude kids

They're accustomed to playing to big sold out arenas, but one major rock band recently played for a much smaller in the crowd in the Mid-South...and it was all for free.

Pop Evil played an exclusive concert for the kids of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in the midst of touring in support of their current album "UP".

“We’re here to give (the kids) a release through rock and roll,” the band's lead singer Leigh Kakaty told the St. Jude.

“It has been such an honor to be able to work hand in hand with the staff and families at St Jude. Those kids have touched our lives in a way that is so incredibly powerful and different from anything we have experienced in our travels across the world,” bassist Matt DiRito told Loudwire.

You can watch the band's acoustic performances for the kids of St. Jude here.

