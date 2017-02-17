Police: Driver arrested for DUI after pedestrian struck - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Police: Driver arrested for DUI after pedestrian struck

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A pedestrian is in non-critical condition after being hit by a vehicle just before 7 p.m. Friday. Memphis police on the scene said the driver was driving under the influence.

Investigators said the pedestrian was hit in the area of Elvis Presley Boulevard and Craft Road.

The pedestrian was taken to Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested by police for DUI, according to officers on the scene.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly