19-year-old says she was 'strangled, raped' at fraternity house

An Arkansas State fraternity member is under investigation for forcible rape of a 19-year-old girl.

University police arrested James Chambless Friday afternoon.

The girl told university investigators the alleged rape happened inside the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity house during a party last Friday in the early morning hours.

Court records say Chambless "followed her into the room" while she was looking for her cell phone.

The victim admitted to police she and Chambless started kissing, but something changed and then began "going too far".

The girl told investigators she told Chambless to stop, but he didn't.

"Chambless grabbed her around the neck, began strangling her, and slamming her to the bed," according to court records.

She told investigators at one point she lost consciousness, but woke up to Chambless removing her pants. With her legs restrained, the girl said Chambless then sexually assaulted her.

Days later, investigators questioned Chambless. He admitted while he was drunk that he "had sex with the victim, but that it was consensual" and that "things got carried away."

Chambless told investigators he never used any force on the girl, but also said she "may have said 'no'."

Court records show the victim went to the emergency room five days after the alleged attack, where staff found bruising on her neck "which would correspond with strangling."

As a result of the investigation, Friday night events at the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity house were canceled.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.