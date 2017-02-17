Memphis music legend Marvell Thomas remembered

Friends, family, and admirers gathered to pay their respects to fallen Memphis music legend Marvell Thomas on Friday evening.

Stax musicians paid tribute with a performance at Friday night's remembrance of the legendary Stax family member.

Thomas passed away last month. His sister said the community support has been tremendous.

"It's been amazing, the outpouring. Everybody has just been so kind with their support," Thomas' sister Vaneese Thomas said.

Many remember Thomas as a pianist and one of the first in the Stax family, working and producing for many artists.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.